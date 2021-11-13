Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton’s title hopes take a knock ahead of Interlagos sprint race

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.23pm Updated: November 13 2021, 6.39pm
Lewis Hamilton’s title hopes have taken a knock (AP)
Lewis Hamilton’s championship hopes were dealt a major setback after he was excluded from qualifying and demoted to the back of the grid for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

FIA stewards determined that Hamilton’s Mercedes fell foul of the technical regulations and his pole lap at Interlagos was chalked off.

Hamilton’s punishment promotes rival Max Verstappen to the front of the grid.

The winner of today’s 24-lap dash at Interlagos takes three points, and pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix, with the result determining tomorrow’s grid.

Hamilton is already facing a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s main event after Mercedes changed his engine for a fifth time this season.

Verstappen was also investigated after he touched Hamilton’s car in the aftermath of qualifying here.

But the Dutchman escaped with a £42,000 fine and no further punishment.

Hamilton trails Verstappen by 19 points with just four rounds left.

The penalty comes as a seismic blow to Hamilton’s dream of winning a record-breaking eighth world title, with Verstappen now in the driving seat to extend his championship lead. Just 78 points are available following Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The stewards delivered their verdict at 2:04pm local time in Sao Paulo, nearly 20 hours after launching their investigation when Hamilton’s rear wing failed a scrutineering test.

Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows and trackside chief engineer Simon Cole, fought Hamilton’s corner with the stewards on Friday night – and again on Saturday morning.

But although the stewards were in agreement with Mercedes that “something had gone wrong” with Hamilton’s rear wing – “rather than an intentional act or design” – the penalty was applied because there were no “mitigating circumstances”.

The stewards were also “fully satisfied” that Verstappen did not interfere with Hamilton’s car.

Mercedes confirmed they will not appeal Hamilton’s disqualification, tweeting: “We want to win these world championships on the race track”.

The sprint race starts at 4.30pm, (7.30pm UK time). Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas starts second with Sergio Perez third for Red Bull.