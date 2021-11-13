Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s not over yet – Lewis Hamilton still believes in F1 bid after supreme sprint

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 9.14pm
Lewis Hamilton is not giving up on his Formula One title tilt (Lars Baron/AP)
Lewis Hamilton delivered a supreme recovery drive from last to fifth in Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix – and declared his fading bid to win a record eighth championship is “not over yet”.

Hamilton’s title tilt was dealt a major setback after he was excluded from Friday’s qualifying and thrown from first to the back of the grid following a rear-wing infringement on his Mercedes.

But despite admitting he was “devastated” by the stewards’ verdict, Hamilton, who so often revels in adversity, turned in his finest drive of the season to pass 15 drivers in just 24 laps and take the chequered flag only two seconds off the podium, and one second behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who started third.

Valtteri Bottas will line up on pole position for the main event after beating Hamilton’s rival Max Verstappen.

However, the Dutchman extended his lead from 19 to 21 points with just 78 points available following the conclusion of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton will start 10th after he serves a five-place grid drop for an engine penalty.

Following the race, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Hamilton over the radio: “Lewis, brilliant job, damage limitation. F*** them all.”

Hamilton replied: “Copy. It’s not over yet.”

Later, the 36-year-old added: “I had no idea what was possible. I didn’t set a limit or a maximum.

“When I was at the back of the grid I could see 10th, and I was like that is my goal and to try and get up as far up as possible.

“I kept chipping away. You just cannot give up, you just have to keep pushing.”

Asked about his disqualification – announced two hours and 26 minutes before the lights went out – Hamilton said: “It was definitely tough and whilst the team were working away with the stewards I was focusing on my work with the engineers and keeping the morale of my mechanics high and focusing on the job at hand and not thinking about it.

“I heard the stewards’ result and it was devastating, but you have to keep your head down. I reset and got my mind focused on doing what I could do and giving it my everything.”

Mercedes opted not to appeal against Lewis Hamilton’s penalty (Lars Baron/AP)

Mercedes did not appeal against Hamilton’s disqualification, tweeting: “We want to win these world championships on the race track”.

Wolff added: “Sometimes after these greatest frustrations with Formula One you see this awesome race with Valtteri winning and in control.

“As for Lewis, 15 overtakes to finish fifth, it is great to forget the politics for the moment and enjoy great racing.”