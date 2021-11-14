Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than two million Covid-19 booster jabs given in a week

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 12.04am
(PA)
More than two million people received their Covid-19 booster in the past week, with health officials describing the numbers as record-breaking.

NHS England said 2.1 million boosters were delivered between November 6-12, an increase on the 1.7 million boosters given out during the previous seven days.

A total of 2.7 million appointments were made on the National Booking Service in the past week – with more than three quarters of a million bookings made on Monday.

More than 10 million people in England have now received their booster vaccine since the programme began – including people who are clinically vulnerable, aged 50 and above, or who work in health and social care.

The latest figures come after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last weekend that Covid-19 booster jabs, and first and second jabs, are part of a “national mission” to help avoid a return to coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

The NHS is now inviting those who had their second dose more than five months ago for their booster, allowing people to book their top-up in advance of becoming eligible so they can receive it as soon as they reach six months.

NHS England said next week another 3.6 million people will be invited to book their booster when they become eligible.

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 28, 2021
Dr Nikki Kanani (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “It is fantastic to see such strong uptake for the booster vaccine and record numbers booking their life-saving top-up next week to make sure they have as much protection as possible ahead of winter with 3.6 million invites due to be sent this week.

“In just seven weeks more than 10 million people in England have received their booster, including more than three quarters of over-75s, and with eligible people now able to book their booster vaccine online five months after their second dose, it is easier than ever to get protected.

“I’ve had my booster – it was quick and easy and I urge anyone else who is eligible to take up the offer as soon as possible, as the vaccine remains the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from coronavirus.”

