Home News UK & World

Raheem Sterling among five England withdrawals as Conor Gallagher called up

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 9.09am
Raheem Sterling is one of five players withdrawn from the England squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

The Football Association also confirmed Conor Gallagher, the Chelsea midfielder currently on loan at Crystal Palace, will join the group in its latest squad update.

Gareth Southgate’s side only need to avoid defeat against the minnows in Serravalle to secure their place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Jordan Henderson will also not feature for Gareth Southgate's side
Henderson and Grealish will not be available after returning to their clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, for further assessment on injuries.

City forward Sterling is unavailable due to a personal matter, while Chelsea midfielder Mount requires dental surgery and Manchester United left-back Shaw has suffered a concussion.

Gallagher has shone for Crystal Palace
Gallagher steps up from the Under-21s following his first senior call-up. The 21-year-old has impressed for Palace this term and scored four goals for Patrick Vieira’s side.

He was involved as England Under-21s beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in their latest European qualifier at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Leeds’ Sam Greenwood will take his place in Lee Carsley’s squad ahead of Tuesday’s game in Georgia.

