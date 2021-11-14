Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Major events the Queen has missed after rest orders and hospital stay

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 11.16am
The Queen is to miss this year’s Remembrance Sunday service (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen is to miss this year’s Remembrance Sunday service (Chris Jackson/PA)

The national Remembrance Sunday service is just one of a key number of engagements the Queen has missed over the past few weeks.

– Northern Ireland

The Queen cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute on October 20.

Buckingham Palace announced she had been ordered to rest by her royal doctors on the morning she was due to begin the visit.

Global Investment Summit
The Queen was last seen in public on an engagement at Windsor on October 19 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Palace said the monarch was resting at Windsor Castle but it later emerged she was secretly admitted to hospital that afternoon for “preliminary investigations”.

She spent the night at King Edward VII’s Hospital – her first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

– Cop26 climate change summit

The Queen was due to travel to Scotland to address world leaders on November 1 at the crucial environmental summit and attend a major reception with other members of the royal family.

Cop26 – Glasgow
The Queen during her Cop26 video (Buckingham Palace/PA)

But five days before the event, the Palace said the Queen had “regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26”.

Instead, the Queen recorded a video message calling on leaders to rise above politics and tackle the global warming crisis.

– Festival of Remembrance

Each year, the royal family gathers at the Royal Albert Hall for a poignant commemorative event on the night before Remembrance Sunday.

The Festival of Remembrance, where poppy petals fall from the ceiling during the two-minute silence, is dedicated to all those from Britain and across the Commonwealth who have served in the military and sacrificed their lives.

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance
The royal family without the Queen at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

On October 29, the Palace said the Queen had been advised to rest for at least a further two weeks and she would miss the Festival of Remembrance

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall instead lead royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at the event.

– Remembrance Sunday

It was the Queen’s “firm intention” to be at the national service of remembrance on November 14, the Palace said on October 29, with her attendance confirmed in details released on Armistice Day on November 11.

But less than two hours before she was due to appear, it was announced she would no longer be present because of a sprained back.

Remembrance Sunday
Crowds gather ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall (Toby Melville/PA)

The Queen, head of the Armed Forces, attaches great importance to honouring the war dead.

It is only the seventh time she has missed the ceremony during her reign.

The other instances include four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.

– The General Synod

The Queen is also missing the General Synod.

She will not be at the Synod service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday November 16, nor the opening inauguration session at Church House, the Westminster headquarters of the Church of England, afterwards.

The Queen is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and has a strong Christian faith, and the General Synod is the church’s national assembly.

Inauguration of the Tenth General Synod
The Queen at the General Synod in 2015 (Peter Nicholls/PA)

It is believed to be the first time the Queen has missed her five-yearly visit to the General Synod in its 51-year history, according to Buckingham Palace.

In 1970 – the year the Synod replaced the Church Assembly – she became the first sovereign to inaugurate and address the gathering in person.

Since then she has inaugurated and addressed the opening session every five years after diocesan elections.

The 2020 elections were postponed to this year due to the pandemic.

More from The Courier