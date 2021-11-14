Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 12.26pm
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, second left, Labour leader Keir Starmer, centre, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, during the service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led politicians and members of the royal family in commemorating the nation’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

The Queen was absent from the service due to a sprained back.

Former prime minister David Cameron (Yui Mok/PA)
Former prime minister Tony Blair , left, and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Yui Mok/PA)
Former prime minister Theresa May (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales and PM Mr Johnson were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

Mr Johnson said it was a moment to “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country”.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown and wife Sarah (Yui Mokl/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)
Crowds gathered ahead of the service at the Cenotaph (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood beside the Prime Minister, while former prime ministers lined up behind Mr Johnson, with John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all paying their respects.

The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal also laid wreaths at the memorial.

Members of the Household Cavalry prepare Horse Guards Parade ahead of the service (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Veterans form up on Horse Guards Parade (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Veterans, military personnel, youth groups and members of the public stand silent as a mark of respect (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.

The Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath (Toby Melville/PA)
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath (Toby Melville/PA)
Bandsmen march past the Cenotaph (Justin Tallis/PA)
Military veterans formed part of the service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath during a Remembrance service in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
101-year-old Second World War veteran Jack Ransom during the service in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

