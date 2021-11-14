Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nationwide lockdown ordered in Austria for the unvaccinated

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 1.02pm Updated: November 14 2021, 4.24pm
A patient is vaccinated against coronavirus in the Vienna Imperial Palace (Lisa Leutner/AP)
A patient is vaccinated against coronavirus in the Vienna Imperial Palace (Lisa Leutner/AP)

The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people in a bid to slow the fast spread of coronavirus in the country.

The move means unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and above will be banned from leaving their homes from midnight on Sunday, except for basic activities such as working, food shopping, going for a walk – or getting jabbed.

Authorities are concerned about rising deaths and that hospitals will not be able to handle the growing influx of Covid patients.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday: “It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people.

“Therefore we decided that starting Monday… there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

Alexander Schallenberg
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the move aims to ‘protect people’ (Lisa Leutner/AP)

The lockdown is understood to affect about two million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million.

It does not apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police have been asked to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Mr Schallenberg said.

Unvaccinated people could be fined up to 1,450 euros (£1,200) if they do not adhere to the restrictions.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only around 65% of the total population fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, the country has faced a worrying trend in infections. The country reported 11,552 new cases on Sunday, while a week ago there were 8,554 new infections.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In comparison, the rate is at 289 in neighbouring Germany, which has already sounded the alarm over the rising numbers.

Mr Schallenberg pointed out that while the seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people has been falling in recent days, the same rate is rising quickly for the unvaccinated.

“The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” he said.

He also called on people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot, saying that otherwise “we will never get out of this vicious circle”.