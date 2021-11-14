Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory Cellan-Jones praises ‘outpouring of concern’ as stolen dog returns home

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 1.56pm
Cabbage was found by Friday evening when a man spotted four dogs left on the road in Park Royal (Rory Cellan-Jones/PA)
Ex-BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones has described the “extraordinary outpouring of concern” he received from social media users when his 15-year-old family pet, Cabbage, was stolen on Friday morning.

Cabbage and five other dogs were taken when Mr Cellan-Jones’ dog walker had stopped off near a park in Acton to see if a relative wanted to join him on the walk – but had left the van’s engine running with the key in the ignition.

As the van sped away with the dogs inside, Mr Cellan-Jones quickly appealed to users online and said the reaction was an example of using social media for “really good purposes”.

“This was (an) extraordinary outpouring of concern … Social media has lots of negative sides, but you can use it for really good purposes,” the 63-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I’ve been on Twitter since 2007… So, it’s just second nature to me to think about that,” he explained of his first appeal which accrued over 10,000 retweets on Twitter.

“Adrian Chiles is a very good friend of mine and he was presenting (on BBC Radio 5 Live), so I WhatsApped him… And then right at the end of his show, he did mention it.”

After seeing the news online, Ford’s press office soon got in touch to alert the dog walker that the Transit Van had a feature which enabled drivers to track the vehicle through an app.

“Ford would not have known about this before the age of social media,” Mr Cellan-Jones added.

Rory Cellan-Jones and his collie cross, Cabbage (Rory Cellan-Jones)
Mr Cellan-Jones wrote in a tweet: ‘So grateful to all those who helped bring #cabbage home’ (Rory Cellan-Jones)

The van was located in Park Royal, around a mile and half from where four of the dogs were soon found.

“What happened in the end was something quite traditional – a bloke in Park Royal saw these four dogs, saw that our dog had a dog tag with my mobile phone number on it and called us.”

The fifth dog had been found during this time around 7pm while the sixth, a cockapoo called Bafi, was picked up in Putney at 10pm.

More than 60,000 Twitter users celebrated Cabbage’s safe return by liking the former journalist’s celebratory tweet.

The beloved collie cross was home by eight o’clock.

“She went straight to the water bowl and then she got two sausages in her bowl.”

