Police dealing with 'incident' outside Liverpool hospital By Press Association November 14 2021, 2.06pm Updated: November 14 2021, 3.41pm Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital after an incident occurred at around 11am (Peter Byrne/PA)

Emergency services have been called to an "incident" outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. Merseyside Police said a cordon has been placed around the area and inquiries are ongoing. A spokeswoman for the force said on Sunday: "We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. LATEST | We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today outside #Liverpool Women's Hospital. A cordon has been established and a number of roads closed. Emergency services currently at the scene assessing the situation. More as we get ithttps://t.co/pLRmacI4rl pic.twitter.com/5wt3fEPUDM— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 14, 2021 "A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed. "Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation." An area has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA) Images of a car on fire at the scene earlier have been shared online, as well as footage of a number of loud bangs and billowing smoke near to the hospital entrance.