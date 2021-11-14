Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Essex ‘shocked and saddened’ as Zoheb Sharif says he was nicknamed ‘bomber’

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 5.28pm
Zoheb Sharif claims he was called ‘bomber’ by Essex team-mates (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Zoheb Sharif claims he was called ‘bomber’ by Essex team-mates (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Essex chief executive John Stephenson is “extremely shocked and saddened” by allegations the club’s former batter Zoheb Sharif received racist abuse that included being called “bomber” by his team-mates after the September 11 attacks.

Sharif, whose parents were born in Pakistan, played for Essex between 2001 and 2004 and also claims he was called “curry muncher” during his time at the county.

He told the Mirror: “It was a day after the September 11 attacks. People started calling me ‘bomber’. It was normal to be called ‘curry muncher’.

Essex's chief executive has apologised
Essex’s chief executive has spoke to Zoheb Sharif (Steven Paston/PA)

Sharif, now 38, added: “I didn’t say anything at the time. I was a teenager in a dressing room with big characters.

“To them it was banter. To me it wasn’t, but you don’t want to do anything to block your chance of getting into the first team.”

Sharif’s revelations are the latest in the storm engulfing cricket with Yorkshire still dealing with the aftermath of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism at Headingley.

John Faragher resigned as Essex chairman on Thursday following a claim he used racist language at a board meeting in 2017, which he strongly denied.

Stephenson said in a statement: “I am extremely shocked and saddened to hear of historic racial allegations involving a former player, dating back to 2001.

“There is absolutely no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards racism.

“I immediately reached out to the former player to offer him my and Essex County Cricket Club’s full support and to encourage him to come forward and talk to myself and the club about his experiences.

“We will put the right care in place for him and we applaud his bravery and courage for speaking out on such a sensitive issue after all these years.

“There has never been a place, nor will there ever be a place, for any kind of prejudice at Essex County Cricket Club.”

More from The Courier