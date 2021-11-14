Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Eventful training day for Geraint Thomas after bike stolen and then returned

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 6.15pm Updated: November 14 2021, 6.31pm
Geraint Thomas’ bike was found after being stolen during a training ride in the south of France (Ian West/PA)
Geraint Thomas had an eventful day in the saddle during a training ride in the south of France as his bike was stolen and later returned by the local police.

The 2018 Tour de France winner was forced to take a taxi home when a training run was cut short on Sunday after his bike was taken from outside a coffee shop.

Thomas posted a picture on social media while in the taxi after his Pinarello Dogma F bike went missing, saying: “Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike.”

But the 35-year-old posted another tweet a short while later when his bike had been found.

“Look what showed up!! Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s @gtcc_pod. Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All’s well that ends well,” he said.

Thomas had joked earlier that he had also lost irreplaceable training data when the bike was taken.

He added: “Plus I haven’t downloaded my Garmin this week. If it ain’t on TrainingPeaks it didn’t happen, right?”

The Welshman recently returned to southern France to step up preparations for next season.

Though the Ineos Grenadiers are yet to announce a new contract for Thomas, the 35-year-old revealed last month he had reached an agreement with the team and needed only to sign it.