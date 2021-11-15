Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele treats fans to four new tracks during exclusive live concert

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 4.19am Updated: November 15 2021, 7.33am
Undated handout photo issued by Columbia Records of the cover artwork from Adele’s next album, 30. Singer Adele has released comeback single Easy On Me, her first track in six years, which is taken from the upcoming album which will be released in November. Issue date: Friday October 15, 2021.
Adele has treated fans to performances of four new tracks from her upcoming album 30 ahead of its official release.

The singer showcased the new numbers as well as several of her hits during a two-hour CBS special with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

The full 12-song tracklist was released earlier this month, including I Drink Wine – which was well received by fans after its announcement.

Adele performed I Drink Wine in a pre-recorded show from Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, as well as Hold On, Love is a Game, and her latest comeback single Easy On Me.

The Brit Award and Grammy winner told the audience at the exclusive concert – which included celebrity friends such as Drake and Lizzo – she was “shitting” herself as she performed the chart-topping song the first time live.

She wore a black dress with planet-themed gold earrings for the performance.

Explaining the genesis of Hold On during an interview with Winfrey that was interspersed with her performance, she said: “My friends would always say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like I am in the lyrics and the verse.

“But it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process.

“The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day – (that) wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum.

“The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day and still running a home and a business.

“So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well, I juggle those things as well.”

Adele also sang a selection of classics from her back catalogue including Hello, Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You.

The new album, due to be released on November 19, opens with Strangers By Nature and closes with Love Is A Game.

Other songs from 30 include My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God and Can I Get It.

The eighth song, All Night Parking, is listed as featuring the late jazz great Erroll Garner.

Woman Like Me and To Be Loved are the remaining songs.

Three bonus tracks are included in a deluxe edition of the album with US retail giant Target.

They are Wild Wild West, Can’t Be Together and Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton).