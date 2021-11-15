Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Nine-year-old is latest victim of Astroworld festival crowd crush

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 4.26am
Ezra Blount, 9, has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)
Ezra Blount, 9, has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)

A nine-year-old boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died on Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family lawyer Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott on November 5.

He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.

In a statement, Mr Crump said: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son.

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”

Treston Blount, Ezra’s father, described what happened a the concert in a post on a GoFundMe page that he set up to help pay for Ezra’s medical expenses.

He said Ezra was sitting on his shoulders when a crowd surge crushed them.

The father lost consciousness and, when he came to, Ezra was missing, Mr Blount said. A frantic search ensued until Ezra was eventually found at the hospital, severely injured.

The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event’s organiser, Live Nation.

The Blount family is seeking at least a million dollars (£740,000) in damages.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27, some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were taken to hospital

Houston police and fire department investigators have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips people at the show widely shared on social media.

Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.

Scott and the event organisers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.

More from The Courier