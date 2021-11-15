Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lewis Hamilton heroics and England win again – sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.02am
Canada’s Justine Pelletier kick is charged down by England’s Abbie Ward (Nigel French/PA)
Canada’s Justine Pelletier kick is charged down by England’s Abbie Ward (Nigel French/PA)

Lewis Hamilton produced one of the all-time great driving displays to win the Brazilian Grand Prix while Australia were crowned men’s T20 world champions for the first time.

England men’s and women’s rugby union teams had weekends to remember, while Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the Women’s Super League campaign.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best of the weekend’s action in pictures.

Lewis Hamilton's brilliant victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix keeps his hopes of a record-breaking eighth world championship title alive
Lewis Hamilton’s brilliant victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix kept his hopes of a record-breaking eighth world championship title alive (Andre Penner/AP)
Louis Rees-Zammit touched down twice in Wales' 38-23 Autumn Nations Series win against 14-man Fiji at the Principality Stadium, but this effort was ruled out
Louis Rees-Zammit touched down twice in Wales’ 38-23 Autumn Nations Series win against 14-man Fiji at the Principality Stadium, but this effort was ruled out (David Davies/PA)
Claudia MacDonald scores England's seventh try as they beat Canada 51-12 to extend their winning run to 17 matches
Claudia MacDonald scores England’s seventh try as they beat Canada 51-12 to extend their winning run to 17 matches (Nigel French/PA)
Freddie Steward, right, races in to score England's first try in their 32-15 Autumn Nations Series win against Australia
Freddie Steward, right, races in to score England’s first try in their 32-15 Autumn Nations Series win against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Hogg became Scotland's joint-top try scorer in his country's 30-15 Autumn Nations Series defeat to world champions South Africa at Murrayfield
Stuart Hogg became Scotland’s joint-top try scorer in his country’s 30-15 Autumn Nations Series defeat to world champions South Africa at Murrayfield (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ireland celebrate their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series victory against New Zealand in Dublin - their seventh straight win
Ireland celebrate their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series victory against New Zealand in Dublin – their seventh straight win (Niall Carson/PA)
Australia celebrate winning the T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Australia celebrate winning the T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Aaron Ramsey converts his second goal from the penalty spot in Wales' 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Belarus in Cardiff
Aaron Ramsey converts his second goal from the penalty spot in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Belarus in Cardiff (Bradley Colyer/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene salutes the fans after scoring the Republic of Ireland's second goal in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win in Luxembourg
Chiedozie Ogbene salutes the fans after scoring the Republic of Ireland’s second goal in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win in Luxembourg (John Walton/PA)
Serbia celebrate after their 2-1 win in Portugal sealed automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar
Serbia celebrate after their 2-1 win in Portugal sealed automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar (Armando Franca/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal must now come through the play-offs to reach the finals
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal must now come through the play-offs to reach the finals (Armando Franca/AP)
Alvaro Morata's late winner against Sweden clinched Spain a place at their 12th consecutive World Cup finals
Alvaro Morata’s late winner against Sweden clinched Spain a place at their 12th consecutive World Cup finals (Angel Fernandez/AP)
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema celebrates her late equaliser against derby rivals Tottenham, which extended the Gunners' unbeaten start in the Women's Super League
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema’s late equaliser against derby rivals Tottenham extended the Gunners’ unbeaten start in the Women’s Super League (Tess Derry/PA)
Fran Kirby, right, was on target as Women's Super League champions Chelsea climbed to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a convincing 4-0 win at Manchester City
Fran Kirby, right, was on target as Women’s Super League champions Chelsea climbed to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a convincing 4-0 win at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Daniil Medvedev began his Nitto ATP Finals title defence in Turin with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz
Daniil Medvedev began his Nitto ATP Finals title defence in Turin with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz (Luca Bruno/AP)
Jason Kokrak, pictured at the final hole, won the Houston Open by two shots from Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler
Jason Kokrak, pictured at the final hole, won the Houston Open by two shots from Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler (Michael Wyke/AP)

More from The Courier