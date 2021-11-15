Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cordons in place in Liverpool as investigations continue into fatal car blast

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.44am
Armed police evacuate local residents at an address in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police cordons remain in place in areas of Liverpool as investigations continue into the car explosion which killed one person and injured another outside a hospital.

Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after the blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am on Remembrance Sunday.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said three men – aged 29, 26, and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
A armed police officer holds a breaching shotgun, used to blast the hinges off a door, at an address in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park in the early hours of Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The male passenger of the car was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

The driver, also a man, was injured at the scene and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Counter-terrorism police have said they are keeping an open mind about the cause of the explosion and are working closely with Merseyside Police.

The three arrests took place in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of the city, where witnesses reported seeing armed officers swoop on a terraced house in the afternoon.

Sections of Sutcliffe Street and Boaler Street remain cordoned off, with a heavy police presence at the scene as inquiries continue.

A similar police scene was in place at Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, with counter-terror officers sighted in the neighbourhood.

Greater Manchester Police, providing updates from Counter Terrorism Police North West, said: “A large cordon is in place on Rutland Avenue in Liverpool and a small number of addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Officers wearing vests marked Negotiator entered the cordon earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
Police officers at an address in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park early on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Locals said police arrived from about 1pm as officers went on to guard a terraced property as the immediate surrounding area was cordoned off.

A number of residents in Rutland Avenue were evacuated from their homes. A police operation remained ongoing past midnight with armed officers within the cordon.

A convoy of seven unmarked vehicles – three vans and four cars – entered the cordon early on Monday morning.

Several cars, appearing to contain armed police, departed a few hours later.

Earlier, images of a vehicle on fire, and later burnt out, outside the hospital were shared online.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
A armed police officer at an address in Rutland Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their quick response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation.”

The Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Serena Kennedy, offered her reassurance over the incident.

“While I understand that today’s incident may cause concern in our communities, it should be pointed out that events of this nature are very rare,” she said.

“Merseyside Police will continue to liaise with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals in the coming days and weeks to make sure any concerns are addressed and ensuring that we provide the best possible service to local people.

“There will also be an increased and visible police presence on the streets of Merseyside and I would encourage people to engage with my officers and raise any concerns they may have.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital said visiting access had been restricted “until further notice”. Patients were diverted to other hospitals where possible during most of Sunday.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
Armed police at a cordoned-off address hours after the explosion (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a statement, the hospital said: “Anyone with appointments at the hospital will notice an increased security and police presence on site.”

Phil Garrigan, chief fire officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the car fire at Liverpool Women’s Hospital was “fully developed” when two appliances arrived shortly after 11am.

He told reporters at the scene: “The operational crews extinguished the fire rapidly but as has been reiterated by the police chief constable, there was one fatality.

“Another individual had left the vehicle prior to the fire developing to the extent that it did.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “I am being kept regularly updated on the awful incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so.”

