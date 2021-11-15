Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Myanmar authorities have freed jailed American journalist, diplomat says

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 9.56am
Journalist Danny Fenster (Handout/PA)
American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar, according to a former US ambassador to the UN.

Bill Richardson said Mr Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar, and would be soon on his way home via Qatar.

“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” Mr Richardson said.

Danny Fenster
Mr Fenster had been convicted of a number of offences in Myanmar last week (Handout/AP)

“We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”

Mr Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was sentenced to 11 years’ hard labour after being convicted on Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organisations and violating visa regulations.

His sentence was the harshest punishment yet among the seven journalists known to have been convicted since the military took power.

US state department spokesman Ned Price condemned the decision, saying in a statement that it was “an unjust conviction of an innocent person”.

Mr Richardson says he negotiated Mr Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he held face-to-face meetings with the military leader who ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.