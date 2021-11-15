Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Some of Kuwait emir’s duties handed to crown prince

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 11.40am
The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah (Jaber Abdulkhaleg/AP)
Kuwait has temporarily handed its crown prince some of the ruling emir’s constitutional duties, the royal family’s secretariat announced, without explaining why the transfer was necessary.

The brief statement published by the state-run Kuna news agency said only that the government had issued an order for the crown prince to assume some duties of the 84-year-old ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In the past, the royal office has made the move due to a ruler’s poor health.

Last year, when the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah underwent surgery, the oil-rich nation’s crown prince took on some of his powers temporarily.

Kuwait’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Given Sheikh Nawaf’s age, the move raises concerns about his health.

General view of inside the Bayan Palace, Kuwait City (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General view of inside the Bayan Palace, Kuwait City (Andrew Matthews/PA)

State-run news previously reported that he travelled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March.

The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the tiny Mideast nation that has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors.

The decree comes at a delicate time for the sheikhdom.

The government resigned last week as tensions escalated between the Parliament and Cabinet.

The emir issued a long-awaited pardon for scores of self-exiled dissidents.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.

