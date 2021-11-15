Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas tree made of 364,481 bricks goes on display at Legoland

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.00pm
Chief model maker Paula Laughton puts the finishing touches to a 33ft tall Lego Christmas tree (Steve Parsons/PA)
Chief model maker Paula Laughton puts the finishing touches to a 33ft tall Lego Christmas tree (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Christmas tree made of nearly 400,000 plastic bricks has gone on display at Legoland.

The construction at the Windsor attraction is made up of 364,481 Lego and Duplo blocks and stands at nearly 33ft tall.

Paula Laughton, the resort’s chief model maker, said: “We’re really excited for what is set to be one of Legoland Windsor’s biggest Christmas celebrations yet, as our guests and their families plan to make up for lost time and enjoy some magical memory making this winter which they couldn’t do because of restrictions last year.

“Nothing marks the start of getting into the festive spirit more than putting up the Christmas tree, and our giant tree made entirely out of thousands of Lego and Duplo bricks will leave families awe-inspired by its size and intricate details.”

Lego Christmas tree at Legoland
The tree is made of 364,481 Lego and Duplo blocks (Steve Parsons/PA)

The oversized arboreal model took a total of 2,909 hours to put together.

The tree boasts baubles, candy canes and candles as well as a huge star, which weighs in at 80kg and is made of 5,251 Lego bricks.

Baubles on the Lego Christmas tree
The tree is decorated with baubles, candy canes and candles (Steve Parsons/PA)

The tree will be available for visitors to view once Legoland reopens for the Christmas season.

A special lights switch-on event will take place on November 27 before the park reopens on select dates up to January 3.

