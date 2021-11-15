Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Children taken to hospital after school ceiling collapses in Dulwich

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.56pm Updated: November 15 2021, 1.48pm
Emergency services outside Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich (London Fire Brigade/PA)
Emergency services outside Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich (London Fire Brigade/PA)

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a private school in Dulwich.

The ceiling of a Year 3 classroom at Rosemead Preparatory School in south London collapsed on the second floor on Monday morning.

Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines were called to the school on Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich, the London Fire Brigade said.

A number of people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and some children were taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.

Children in Year 3 are typically seven or eight-year-olds. All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

A statement from the school said: “This morning in one of our Year 3 classrooms, a ceiling collapsed resulting in the attendance of the emergency services.

“Some injuries were sustained and some of those involved have been taken to hospital, and we are working with our students and families to support them.

“We are working closely with the authorities to understand the cause of the incident and we will provide more information as soon as we can.

“Parents and families can be reassured that the school day is continuing as usual today for the rest of the school.”

Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all pupils and staff were accounted for.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.22am on Monday and the incident was over by 11.50am.

A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was “at no further risk of collapse”, a statement from the LFB said.

Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery, which charges up to £4,920 a term, teaches children between the ages of two and 11.

Labour’s Helen Hayes, the MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, tweeted: “Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning.

“My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured.

“I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene.”