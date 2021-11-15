Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott stepping up return from serious ankle injury

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 2.24pm
Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has stepped up his rehabilitation work (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has stepped up his rehabilitation work (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has given manager Jurgen Klopp some rare good news over the international break by returning to outdoor work following his serious ankle injury.

The 18-year-old has been undergoing rehabilitation in the gym at the club’s AXA training base in Kirkby following an operation to repair a fracture dislocation sustained at Leeds on September 12.

However, Elliott – who impressed in a midfield role in his first three Premier League starts for the club  before his injury – has taken his individual work up a level after being pictured finally running outside.

It remains a gradual process to get him to a fitness level where he can be reintegrated into the squad and it will not come soon enough to help ease Klopp’s current injury issues.

But his seemingly impending return is timely for the busy Christmas period and to cover January absences for the African Nations Cup.

Midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita are both expected to return from hamstring injuries in the coming days, which will offset any potential problem captain Jordan Henderson picked up on England duty.

