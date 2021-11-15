Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk investigated over ‘insult’ to modern Turkey’s founder

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 2.26pm
Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The Swedish Academy that chooses the Nobel Laureates in Literature said it was following the case against Turkish Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, who is under investigation for allegedly insulting modern Turkey’s founder in his latest novel.

In a brief statement, the Swedish Academy said it expects Turkey to respect its international commitments and that it was monitoring the “treatment” that Pamuk, who won the literature prize in 2006, was receiving in the country.

Turkish authorities launched an investigation into Pamuk earlier this year after a lawyer based in Izmir, western Turkey, claimed that the author insulted Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in his latest novel, Nights Of Plague.

The lawyer claimed that passages in the novel were in violation of laws that protect Ataturk’s memory.

The investigation initially resulted in a decision not to prosecute, but the lawyer appealed against the decision and the probe has been reopened.

Pamuk and his publishing company, Yapi Kredi Yayincilik, have denied claims that the novel insults Ataturk.

An image of Turkey’s founder Kemal Ataturk, at Esenboga airport in Ankara, as Tony Blair listens (Eddie Keogh/Pool/PA)
“In the Nights Of Plague, which I worked on for five years, there is no disrespect for the heroic founders of the nation states,” Bianet news website quoted Pamuk as saying.

“On the contrary, the novel was written with respect and admiration for these libertarian and heroic leaders.”

Turks still revere Ataturk, who carved out modern Turkey from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in the wake of the First World War.

Before winning the Nobel prize, Pamuk stood trial in Turkey on charges of “insulting Turkishness” after telling a Swiss newspaper that one million Armenians were killed on Turkish territory in the early 20th century.

Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.

While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

The trial against Pamuk was later dismissed over a technicality.

