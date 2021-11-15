Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to US authorities over contempt charges

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 3.04pm
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, surrendered to US federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the US Capitol.

Bannon was taken into custody on Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon.

The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt, one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Mr Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and evidence about the insurrection.

If the House votes to hold Mr Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare.

The indictment against Bannon comes after a slew of Trump administration officials, including Bannon, defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry.

President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.

The indictment says Bannon did not communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on September 24 until October 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.

Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded War Room podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena”, the indictment says.

When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his lawyer said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions.

