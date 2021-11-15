Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Space station astronauts take shelter in capsules to avoid space junk

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.30pm Updated: November 15 2021, 5.40pm
The International Space Station (Nasa/AP)
Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station and forced them to seek shelter in their docked capsules.

US Space Command said it was tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of some type of satellite break-up.

The astronauts retreated into their docked capsules early on Monday, after being told of the last-minute threat.

Mission Control had them close the hatches between the space station compartments again later in the day, as a safety precaution.

“We are actively working to characterise the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to manoeuvre satellites if impacted,” the Space Command said in a statement.

Nasa officials did not provide any immediate comment.

The Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered into their docked capsules earlier in the day, in case they had to make a quick getaway.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule approaching the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)
Later, the crew was “routinely performing operations”, the agency noted.

“Friends, everything is regular with us!” tweeted the space station’s commander, Russian Anton Shkaplerov.

But the cloud of debris seemed to be posing a threat on each passing orbit.

Mission Control informed the crew that the latest pass was expected to last seven minutes, and had them interrupt their science research to once again take safety precautions.

Some 20,000 pieces of space junk are being tracked, including old and broken satellites.

Last week, a fragment from an old Chinese satellite, the target of a missile-strike test in 2007, came uncomfortably close.

While it later was shown to be no threat, Nasa had the space station move anyway.

The space station is currently home to four Americans, one German and two Russians.