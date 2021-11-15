Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Unlawful killing ‘could be found’ in Yousef Makki case, inquest hears

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.51pm
Yousef Makki (Family handout/PA)
Yousef Makki (Family handout/PA)

An unlawful killing conclusion could be found in the case of an ex-public schoolboy cleared of murdering his friend, an inquest heard.

Joshua Molnar stabbed his friend Yousef Makki in the heart with a flick knife after a row in the upmarket village of Hale Barns, Cheshire on the early evening of March 2, 2019.

Both aged 17 at the time, Molnar claimed there was a “coming together” after Mr Makki pulled a flick knife out on him first and he took out his own knife.

He claimed self-defence and was cleared of manslaughter and murder by a jury following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July 2019.

But Pete Weatherby QC told Stockport Coroner’s Court a verdict of unlawful killing could be safely found at the conclusion of the inquest into Yousef’s death.

He said while the standard of proof in criminal trials is “beyond reasonable doubt”, the standard during inquests is lower, being “on the balance of probabilities”.

Hale Barns fatal stabbing
Joshua Molnar arriving at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

On the sixth day of the inquest, in final legal submissions to Alison Mutch, senior coroner for South Manchester, Mr Weatherby said: “The jury (in the criminal trial) may well have formed the view Mr Molnar probably committed one of the homicide offences but could not exclude the possibility of self-defence and were required by law to acquit.”

Mr Weatherby said there were no “logical or legal inconsistencies” in coming to an unlawful killing verdict in the inquest, where different standards of proof apply.

But Alistair Webster QC, representing Molnar, said there was “no basis” for Ms Mutch to conclude a verdict of unlawful killing, given his client had been cleared in the criminal trial.

He said if the jury’s and the coroner’s conclusions were “inconsistent” it would “bring the law into disrepute”.

He added: “The circumstances themselves justify self-defence, since infliction was not deliberate, the reality was a terrible accident.”

Molnar and another youth involved in the incident, Adam Chowdhary, had led double lives, playing “middle-class gangsters” listening to Drill music, smoking cannabis and carrying knives despite both coming from wealthy Cheshire families and living in a leafy, low-crime area, the trial heard.

Mr Makki, from a single-parent family from south Manchester, won a scholarship to the £12,000-a-year Manchester Grammar School, where Chowdhary was also a pupil.

The court heard Chowdhary had bought two flick knives from an online website, Wish, for himself and Yousef, and took them out that day to impress Molnar.

The lead-up to Yousef’s death has been described as either a drug deal gone wrong or a revenge attack, leading to Molnar being beaten up and his £2,000 bike thrown in a hedge and lost – while Chowdhary fled and Yousef stood by.

They then came to blows and the knives were produced, Molnar told the inquest, with Yousef being stabbed in the heart.

Molnar was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice by initially lying to police at the scene about what had happened.

Chowdhary was given a four-month detention order after admitting possession of a flick knife but cleared of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Mutch retired to consider her conclusions and the inquest will resume on Wednesday.

