News

What the papers say – November 16

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.48am
What the papers say – November 16 (PA)
What the papers say – November 16 (PA)

Continuing fallout from the Liverpool terror attack – including the revelation the suicide bomber had converted to Christianity – features prominently on the Tuesday front pages.

Metro leads on the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing, reporting driver David Perry was still in his taxi when the explosion went off.

The Times and the Daily Express say bomber Emad Al Swealmeen was a Syrian asylum seeker who had converted to Christianity.

The Daily Mail carries a similar angle, as does The Daily Telegraph, which also reports Boris Johnson is standing by Ukraine in a spat with Russia over a gas pipeline.

The Daily Mirror runs Swealmeen’s photo beside a headline calling him the “bomber who targeted new mums and babies”.

And The Guardian and The Independent say the nation’s terror alert has been raised after the Liverpool suicide attack.

In other news, the i says the Prime Minister has urged people older than 40 to have booster jabs “to save Christmas”.

The Financial Times says Shell’s plan to set up a UK tax base has set off a Dutch scramble to retain the oil company.

And the Daily Star splashes on a rock ‘n’ roll tiff between Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney and Roger Daltrey.

