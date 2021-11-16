Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kobe Bryant’s widow needs to supply therapy records, judge rules

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 6.20am
A judge has ruled that Vanessa Bryant must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
A judge has ruled that Vanessa Bryant must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant must allow lawyers to review her therapy records, a judge has ruled, as she sues first responders for emotional distress.

Vanessa Bryant said she had been impacted by emergency service workers taking photos at the site of the helicopter crash.

The pictures, of the area where Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others died in the January 2020 incident, were also shared which has also caused distress, the lawsuit said.

US District Court Magistrate Judge Charles Eick granted a request by county lawyers to review Vanessa Bryant’s records, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

But the judge limited the documents to the years since 2017, not 2010 as the lawyers had sought.

Kobe Bryant was killed in the crash
Kobe Bryant was killed in the crash (Stephen Pond/PA)

“Plaintiff has waived her psychotherapist-patient privilege by placing into controversy the reportedly extraordinary, continuing emotional distress allegedly resulting from Defendants’ photograph-related actions or inactions,” the judge wrote of crash near Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant testified in her deposition that, because of the photos, she has suffered constant fear and anxiety and has had trouble sleeping.

She is suing for invasion of privacy, asking for damages for emotional distress. The case is scheduled for trial in February.

County lawyers led by outside counsel Skip Miller argue that the deaths themselves caused her distress, and they sought the therapy records to determine Bryant’s mental state.

The same judge rejected a previous effort by the county to require her to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Her lawyers argued that the effort to get her therapy records was a further invasion of her privacy.

“The County continues to have nothing but the deepest sympathy for the enormous grief Ms Bryant suffered as a result of the tragic helicopter accident,” Mr Miller was quoted by the Times as saying.

“We are gratified that the Court has granted our motion for access to her medical records, as it is a standard request in lawsuits where a plaintiff demands millions of dollars for claims of emotional distress.”

Lawyers for Vanessa Bryant did not immediately comment.

More from The Courier