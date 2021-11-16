Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Most-bashed rail bridges revealed

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 9.54am
Britain’s 10 most-bashed railway bridges have been revealed (Network Rail/PA)
Britain’s 10 most-bashed railway bridges have been revealed (Network Rail/PA)

Britain’s 10 most-bashed railway bridges have been revealed.

Network Rail said the bridges were all hit by vehicles at least 10 times in the year to the end of March.

Coddenham Road bridge in Needham Market, Suffolk suffered the most frequent damage, being hit 19 times in just 12 months.

Coddenham Road bridge in Needham Market, Suffolk
Britain’s most-based bridge is Coddenham Road bridge in Needham Market, Suffolk (Network Rail/PA)

Other entries in the top 10 include St John’s Street bridge in Lichfield, Staffordshire; Harlaxton Road bridge in Grantham, Lincolnshire; and Lower Downs Road bridge in Wimbledon, south London.

There were a total of 1,624 bridge strikes across Britain’s rail network in 2020/21 costing more than £5.5 million in delay and cancellation fees, according to Network Rail.

The number of strikes was down 6% compared with the previous year, but there was still an average of more than four every day.

Network Rail is relaunching its “Wise Up, Size Up” campaign urging lorry drivers to check the height of their vehicles.

The infrastructure company’s chairman Sir Peter Hendy said: “Bridge strikes cause unnecessary delays, costs and safety issues for road and rail users.

“To compound matters, they drain public funds which should be used on upgrading and improving our network.

“In recent years we’ve done a lot of work with partners across the industry to tackle this problem and whilst it’s encouraging to see numbers on the decline, there’s a lot more work to be done.

“With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, we urge professional operators and drivers to properly plan their routes, know the height of their vehicles and look out for road signs warning of oncoming bridges.

“Those who don’t are at risk of losing their driver’s and operator’s licences, and Network Rail looks to recover the entire repair and delay costs from the driver’s employer.”

– Here are the railway bridges struck the most times in 2020/21:

1. Coddenham Road bridge, Needham Market, Suffolk (19 strikes)

2. St John’s Street bridge, Lichfield, Staffordshire (18 strikes)

3. Harlaxton Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire (16 strikes)

4. Stuntney Road bridge, Ely, Cambridgeshire (15 strikes)

5. Bromford Road bridge, Dudley, West Midlands (13 strikes)

6. Watling Street bridge, Hinckley, Leicestershire (11 strikes)

7. Warminster Road bridge, Wilton, Wiltshire (11 strikes)

8=. Ipswich Road bridge, Manningtree, Essex (10 strikes)

8=. Thames Street bridge, Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey (10 strikes)

8=. Lower Downs Road, Wimbledon, London (10 strikes)

More from The Courier