Registered weekly Covid-19 deaths at highest level since March, figures show

The number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths is at its highest level since March, although levels remain low, figures show.

Some 995 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 5 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest number since the week to March 12 during the 2021 national lockdown, when 1,501 coronavirus deaths were registered.

The latest weekly figure is up 16% on the previous week, with around one in 12 (8.6%) of all deaths registered mentioning Covid-19.

Deaths involving the virus have been creeping up over the past four weeks, but remain significantly lower than those registered last winter during the second wave.

At its peak, some 8,433 deaths involving coronavirus were registered in the week to January 22.

The highest number that occurred on a single day was 1,484 on January 19.

In the latest week, 11,550 deaths from all causes were registered in England and Wales.

This is up 563 deaths from the previous week and is 16.8% higher than the average number of deaths for this time measured over five years.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased in seven of the nine English regions, and in Wales.

Some 111 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 were registered, down from 112 in the previous week.

In total, 44,006 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

A total of 168,600 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.