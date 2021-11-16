Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Registered weekly Covid-19 deaths at highest level since March, figures show

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.02am Updated: November 16 2021, 11.34am
The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in central London (Ian West/PA)
The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in central London (Ian West/PA)

The number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths is at its highest level since March, although levels remain low, figures show.

Some 995 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 5 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest number since the week to March 12 during the 2021 national lockdown, when 1,501 coronavirus deaths were registered.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The latest weekly figure is up 16% on the previous week, with around one in 12 (8.6%) of all deaths registered mentioning Covid-19.

Deaths involving the virus have been creeping up over the past four weeks, but remain significantly lower than those registered last winter during the second wave.

At its peak, some 8,433 deaths involving coronavirus were registered in the week to January 22.

The highest number that occurred on a single day was 1,484 on January 19.

In the latest week, 11,550 deaths from all causes were registered in England and Wales.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

This is up 563 deaths from the previous week and is 16.8% higher than the average number of deaths for this time measured over five years.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased in seven of the nine English regions, and in Wales.

Some 111 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 were registered, down from 112 in the previous week.

In total, 44,006 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

A total of 168,600 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.