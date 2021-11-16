Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Haverfordwest paddleboard deaths: Inquests await police investigation

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 1.20pm
Flowers left by the river Cleddau in Haverfordwest where four people died.

The inquests into the deaths of four paddleboarders who were killed after an accident on a river in Haverfordwest have been adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Port Talbot; Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil; Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Swansea; and Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, died after an an incident on the Cleddau River on October 30.

They were part of a group of nine who were on a weekend paddleboarding trip together.

Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in Llanelli heard on Tuesday how just after 9am the group got into distress on a weir in the river in the centre of the town.

Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told the hearing: “On Saturday October 30 2021 at 9.02am Dyfed-Powys Police have received a call stating there were a number of paddleboarders in distress at the weir on the Cleddau River in the centre of Haverfordwest.

Undated family handout file photos of (left to right) Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley, Paul O’Dwyer and Andrea Powell, who died after a paddleboarding accident on the Cleddau river in Haverfordwest (PA)

“A number of emergency services attended the scene and commenced a search and rescue operation resulting in a major incident being declared.”

Ms Jenkins said that “tragically” Mr O’Dwyer, Ms Rogers and Ms Wheatley were declared dead at the scene.

Ms Powell was taken to the nearby Withybush Hospital but died six days later on November 5.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the four who died but the results are yet to be published.

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett said: “Can I extend my belated personal condolences to the families of the four individuals who sadly lost their lives in this case.”

The inquests have been adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation into potential criminal offences.

A woman from the South Wales area was arrested on November 6 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been released under investigation.

