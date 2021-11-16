Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Salisbury rail services disrupted as line reopens after crash

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.20pm
Signalling problems marred the resumption of full rail services through Salisbury following a crash involving two trains (Network Rail/PA)
Signalling problems marred the resumption of full rail services through Salisbury following a crash involving two trains.

The line between the Wiltshire city and Andover reopened on Tuesday, 16 days after the collision between South Western Railway (SWR) and Great Western Railway (GWR) trains.

But several services were cancelled or delayed by up to an hour while a signalling fault was fixed.

The issue was reported at around 11.30am, and disruption to SWR and GWR trains was expected to continue until 7pm.

Network Rail said: “We’re sorry for the disruption in the Salisbury area at the moment, which is affecting SWR and GWR passengers.

“Engineers are on site and investigating as we speak.”

A major project was carried out to reopen the line following the crash.

This included laying more than 900 metres of new track, replaced three sets of points, moveable rails that allow trains to switch from one track to another, and installing almost 1,500 sleepers, which hold rails in the correct position.

Test trains ran on the line before passenger services resumed on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the crash on October 31 happened after a SWR train approaching Salisbury’s Fisherton Tunnel failed to stop at a red signal despite braking, due to its wheels slipping on the rails.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said this led to it travelling 220 metres past the signal before smashing into the side of a GWR train at the point where the tracks they were on merged.

Both trains derailed and travelled into the tunnel before coming to a standstill.

The SWR train was driven by Robin Tandy, 74, who suffered what police described as “life-changing injuries”.

Thirteen passengers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.