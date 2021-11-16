Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

All UK buildings need to be put under sustainable footing to avoid flooding, says MP

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.32pm
Flood water in York in January 2021 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Flood water in York in January 2021 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK needs to have national minimum requirements for flood mitigation and protection measures, a Labour MP has said.

Emma Hardy, MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, put forward in the House of Commons a bill that would make sure we are “building homes that are fit for a changing future”.

Flood protection is a huge issue in her constituency, where thousands of people live in areas at significant risk.

She said: “Last Sunday in Glasgow we saw potentially the most consequential gather in world history, I am referring of course to Cop26.

“The Prime Minister opened that conference by acknowledging that unless we act soon we will see savage changes in our climate, the disruptive effect on life as we know it.

“Inevitable consequences of climate change is a change in weather pattern.

“In 2020, the UN Environment Programme highlighted that increased flooding is likely to be one of the early visible signs of this climate change.”

Floodwater at Ironbridge (Nick Potts/PA)
Floodwater at Ironbridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Ms Hardy noted we are are already seeing those signs and that while there have been some positive advancements in our response to the increase in problems of flooding, such as the Flood Risk Scheme, there is “still more to do”.

She said her Bill would seek to put “all future building developments under sustainable footing” by setting several requirements.

Ms Hardy explained: “First to set binding planning requirements for properties enforced by local authorities; secondly to create a scheme binding on the insurance industry to recognise flood resilience measures in their premiums and thirdly to extend the Flood Risk Scheme further.”

She concluded: “In many ways, it is an issue of common sense to pass this Bill because when it comes to support for these measures today we should remember the tide is rising both literally and metaphorically and the time to act is now.”

Ms Hardy’s Flooding (Prevention and Insurance) Bill was listed for a second reading on January 14 2022, but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.