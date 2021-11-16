Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge vets potential jurors for Ghislaine Maxwell grooming trial

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 4.22pm Updated: November 16 2021, 9.28pm
Ghislaine Maxwell (Chris Ison/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell (Chris Ison/PA)

Prospective jurors have got their first glimpse of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women, when a judge began questioning them individually.

Wearing a black suit, Maxwell hugged her lawyers when she entered the courtroom and briefly sketched a courtroom artist who was drawing her.

Judge Alison J Nathan’s questions in Manhattan federal court were aimed at seeing if potential jurors could stay impartial in the case against Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell looks over her shoulder to the courtroom audience (Court sketch by Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Judge Nathan sat about 10ft away from each prospective juror as they were put in the jury box to sit alone during questioning for about 10 to 15 minutes each.

The 12 jurors and six alternatives who will hear the case will not be chosen until November 29 when opening statements will begin.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she groomed under-age girls to have unwanted sex with Epstein. She has denies wrongdoing.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 but the case against him took a shocking turn when the financier and convicted sex offender killed himself while awaiting trial.

After Epstein’s death, prosecutors turned their sights on Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend.

The wealthy, Oxford-educated socialite is the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, who died in 1991 after falling off his yacht — named the Lady Ghislaine — near the Canary Islands while facing allegations he had illegally looted his businesses’ pension funds.

Ghislaine Maxwell holds US, British and French citizenships and was repeatedly denied bail in the run-up to her trial.