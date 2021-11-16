Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men, aged 19 and 21, arrested by counter-terror police in west London

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 6.06pm
Two men have been arrested in west London by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command unit
Two young men have been arrested in west London by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command unit.

The force said the pair, aged 19 and 21, were detained on Tuesday morning, and are being held in custody while officers continue to search addresses in the area.

Commander Richard Smith, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the wider public, and urged anyone who may have seen suspicious activity to report it to police.

He said: “Based on inquiries by detectives so far, there was not believed to be any immediate threat posed to the public, and those arrested remain in custody.

“We are all aware that the UK National Threat Level has been raised from substantial to severe following events in Merseyside and we need to work together to defeat terrorism.

“The public as always, are our eyes and ears and nothing should stop you from reporting suspicions to the police.

“Every day, teams within the Met and across Counter Terrorism Policing nationally proactively investigate, identify and target those we suspect of being involved in terrorism.

“If you see or hear something in the course of your everyday life that doesn’t seem right, please trust your instincts and report it, as your information could be the key to stopping terrorist activity.”

The arrests were not linked to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident, police said.

