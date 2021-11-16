Charles given River Jordan water for future baptisms of royal babies

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter could be baptised with River Jordan water after the Prince of Wales was given precious vials of the liquid.

Royal babies are traditionally christened with the water – said to have been used to baptise Jesus – and Charles was given the water during a visit to Jordan.

The future king and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the site of Jesus’s baptism on the banks of the River Jordan and received the gift when they left.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the site of Jesus’s baptism (Peter Nicholls/PA)

At the Unesco world heritage site on the border with Israel, Charles and Camilla carefully walked down a flight of stone steps to a pool of water where John the Baptist baptised Jesus.

The couple stood in silent contemplation before dipping their fingers in a small pool.

The site attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims a year and is a place of reverence for Christians across the globe.

The area is steeped in biblical history with the tribes of Israel under Joshua said to have crossed here to enter the Promised Land after years of wandering in the desert.

A royal source confirmed the prince had received the water which was destined for a future royal baptism.