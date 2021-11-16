Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieffer Moore goal gives Wales a lift in quest for Qatar qualification

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.48pm
Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring Wales’ equaliser against Belgium (David Davies/PA).
Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.

Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.

Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.

The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the Czech Republic, who won 2-0 at home against Slovakia thanks to goals from Jakub Brabec and Jan Sykora. The Czechs still advance to the play-offs, due to their Nations League exploits.

Turkey needed to win by four goals in Montenegro to deny Wales a home tie but could only manage a 2-1 victory.

That was in Group G, in which Holland secured top spot following a 2-0 win in Rotterdam over Norway, with Steven Berwijn and Memphis Depay scoring late goals.

Turkey, who came from behind to win with goals from Kerem Aturkoglu and Orkun Kokcu, advanced to the play-offs as they claimed second spot while Norway missed out.

Also in Group G, Latvia came from behind to win 3-1 away against Gibraltar.

In Group D, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet as France, who had already qualified for Qatar as pool winners, won 2-0 in Finland.

The Finns were replaced in second place by Ukraine after they won 2-0 away against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk netting.

