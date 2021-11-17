Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Top Nazi schools held exchanges with British boarding schools, book reveals

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 12.05am
Pupils and staff at the Napola in Ballenstedt prepare for a football match with a public school team from the UK (Durham University/PA)
Pupils and staff at the Napola in Ballenstedt prepare for a football match with a public school team from the UK (Durham University/PA)

Nazi Germany’s elite schools forged close links with British boarding schools in the 1930s and used the likes of Eton, Harrow and Winchester as models, a historian has revealed.

The first in-depth history of these top Nazi schools, which were set up to train the future leaders of the Third Reich, brings to light the exchanges they organised with top English schools before the Second World War.

Dr Helen Roche, of Durham University, has written a book based on research from 80 archives in six countries and witness testimonies from more than 100 former pupils.

Biology and chemistry lessons at the National Political Educational Institution Rugen
Biology and chemistry lessons at the National Political Educational Institution Rugen (NPEA Rugen) during the early 1940s Dietrich Schulz/Durham University/PA)

 
She found that between 1934 and 1939, pupils from the most prominent type of National Socialist elite school, known as Napolas, took part in a series of exchanges and sporting tournaments with boys from British public schools, including Eton, Harrow, Winchester, Westminster, Rugby, and the Leys School in Cambridge.
 
The Napola pupils who took part in these exchanges were seen as performing the function of cultural ambassadors for the “new Germany”.
 
Dr Roche’s research showed the British public schools were an important model for Napolas which the Nazis studied and ultimately hoped to emulate and improve upon.
 
Archives show that one German education inspector often praised British public schools for being character-forming.

And throughout the 1930s, Napolas set up annual exchanges with top English schools.
 

Rollcall and saluting the flag at NPEA Rugen
Rollcall and saluting the flag at NPEA Rugen during the early 1940s (Dietrich Schulz/Durham University/PA)

Records show that the attitudes of the boys and masters to each other changed over time as relations between the two countries deteriorated.
 
Dr Roche said: “In the early days of the exchange programme, the English boys and masters often felt that what they saw in Nazi Germany and at the Napolas was in some ways superior to the state of affairs in England.
 
“There was a feeling, which found its way into wider British attitudes towards Germany, that Britain would do well to emulate Germany’s racial confidence, and there was an admiration for the sheer strength and physical development of the German boys.”

She added: “We can see the exchange programme as providing a microcosm for more general attitudes to the Nazi regime on behalf of the middle- and upper-class British public – not wholly convinced by the aims and ideals of the Third Reich, but nevertheless prepared to give their German counterparts the benefit of the doubt, until Nazi belligerence reached its fatal climax.” 

The Third Reich’s Elite Schools – A History Of The Napolas, is published by Oxford University Press.

More from The Courier