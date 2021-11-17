Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Curry inspires Golden State Warriors victory over Brooklyn Nets

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 7.42am
Stephen Curry (left) claimed 37 points for the Golden State Warriors (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Stephen Curry (left) claimed 37 points for the Golden State Warriors (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Golden State Warriors restricted former player Kevin Durant to just 19 as they claimed a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant and Curry led the league in points per game going into the match and both sides are expected to be in the mix when the Finals kick off.

And it was the Warriors and Curry who took the game, largely thanks to a third quarter where they put on 35 points to the Nets’ 18 with Durant missing all eight field goal attempts.

Curry’s big night at the Barclays Centre was aided by 19 points from Andrew Wiggins and 17 from Jordan Poole, while James Harden top scored for the Nets with 24.

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their losing streak extended to five matches following a 120-85 thrashing by the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers were without Danny Green, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, while Utah’s 14-0 run to start the second period saw them carve out a lead which would be unassailable.

Elsewhere, Paul George top scored with 34 and Reggie Jackson added 21 as the Los Angeles Clippers returned to winning ways with a 106-92 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

