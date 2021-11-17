Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man remanded over threats to kill Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 12.24pm
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Co Down man has been remanded in custody over charges of making threats to kill Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann.

William Herbert Hawkes, 44, of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, has also been charged with the harassment of Mr Swann, as well as improper use of electronic communications.

A police officer indicated they believed they could connect the accused to the charges.

Hawkes appeared at court via videolink.

Newtownards Magistrates’ Court heard that threatening and offensive messages were sent from a Twitter account.

They included advocating the killing of Mr Swann as well as describing the health minister as a “deadly little b*****d”.

A prosecuting lawyer said Hawkes was identified through police systems.

The court heard the defendant made no comment during police interviews and refused to hand over passwords to his electronic devices.

A lawyer for Hawkes said his client cares for his elderly mother and father and is willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court, including not having any internet related devices.

He said his client has mental health difficulties and is currently “engaging in that process with a professional”.

District Judge Mark Hamill refused bail due to the risk of reoffending.

He said case may go to the Crown Court “because it is that serious”.

“The fact that the defendant withholds his passwords is a factor in that, this will inevitably prolong the investigation,” he said.

“He withholds his passwords and that’s going to prolong the remand.”

Hawkes is due to appear again in court on December 15.

