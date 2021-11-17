Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen holds in person audience with military chief after missing Cenotaph event

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 1.05pm
Queen Elizabeth II receives receive General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. General Sir Nick is relinquishing his role as the Chief of Defence Staff at the end of this month. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II receives receive General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. General Sir Nick is relinquishing his role as the Chief of Defence Staff at the end of this month. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since she missed the Remembrance Sunday service as she met the head of the military in a face-to-face audience.

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, as he prepares to step down from his role as the armed forces chief at the end of the month.

The Queen, who pulled out of the Cenotaph service three days ago with a sprained back, was pictured standing as she greeted Gen Sir Nick in the castle’s Oak Room.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Queen with General Sir Nick Carter (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dressed in a green, orange and white floral dress and wearing a string of pearls, the monarch, who is head of the Armed Forces, smiled and shook hands with Gen Sir Nick as they began chatting.

The Oak Room is the Queen’s sitting room where she spends much of her time, and which also doubles as her office.

It is the first time in nearly a month that the monarch has been pictured carrying out an in person engagement since she hosted a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor on October 19.

She held a face to face audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week but was not pictured doing so.

