Apple to launch self-service repair scheme

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 2.03pm
The new Self Service Repair scheme will begin next year in the US, with more countries to follow in 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Apple is to begin enabling customers to carry out their own device repairs by allowing access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

The new Self Service Repair scheme will begin next year in the US, with more countries to follow in 2022, with parts first available for the iPhone 12 and 13 ranges.

The technology giant said the new service would allow those who are comfortable with completing their own repairs the opportunity to do so, with the first stage of the programme offering repair parts for the iPhone display, battery and camera.

As part of the scheme, Apple will launch a new Self Service Repair Online Store from which customers will be able to order replacement parts and any tools required, with those who return used parts for recycling given credit towards their purchase.

The company said the new store would offer more than 200 individual parts and tools.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Until now, only Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Independent Repair Providers had access to the parts, tools and manuals that will be available as part of the new scheme.

Apple said the scheme is aimed at individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronics and said that visiting an Apple-certified professional would be the safest and most reliable way to get a repair for the vast majority of its customers.