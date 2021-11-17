Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four men found guilty of bid to smuggle 69 migrants into UK on boat

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 4.52pm
The Svanic was intercepted by UK Border Force vessels in the North Sea (National Crime Agency/PA)
Four men have been found guilty of conspiring to smuggle 69 Albanian migrants into the UK on a converted fishing boat, following a two-month trial.

The near 30m-long trawler, called the Svanic, was intercepted by UK Border Force vessels in the North Sea late on November 17 last year and was escorted into Harwich in Essex.

The boat, built almost 60 years ago, had been heading towards Great Yarmouth in Norfolk after it set sail from the Ostend area of Belgium.

Tony Badenoch QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that after it was seized the Svanic was inspected and it “displayed a multitude of faults”.

Trawler smuggling court case
The Svanic was a death trap, the court heard (National Crime Agency/PA)

“As an example, it only had a maximum lifesaving capacity of 20 persons,” he said, saying there were 20 lifejackets for 72 people on board.

Latvian national Aleksandrs Gulpe, 44, and 56-year-old Ukrainian national Igor Kosyi were both found guilty of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration, with Gulpe by a unanimous verdict and Kosyi by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two, a court official said.

Both men were described by prosecutors as crew members, who were arrested when the boat reached land in the early hours of November 18.

Kfir Ivgi, 39, of Corrigan Close, Finchley, and Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way, Newham, London were both found guilty by unanimous verdicts, a court official said.

Prosecutors described them as “UK-based organisers”.

Arturas Jusas, 35, of Wandsworth Road, Lambeth, also described as a “UK-based organiser”, admitted at an earlier hearing to conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

A sixth man, Ukrainian national Volodymyr Mykhailov, 49, who the court heard was arrested when the boat reached land, was cleared.

All six defendants had been charged with conspiring to assist unlawful immigration between September 1 2020 and November 30 2020.

Trawler smuggling court case
There was only one lifeboat despite there being dozens of people on board (National Crime Agency/PA)

Earlier in the trial, jurors were played an audio file from a mobile phone from September 3 2020 in which Jusas said: “We’re going to bring every week 50 people, yes, we need to invest now 40,000, if you want, 20 you, 20 me.

“From first trip we’re going to get the money back.”

Mr Badenoch said: “A single trip was therefore capable of returning 40,000 at the very least on the interpretation of that message.”

The National Crime Agency’s director of investigations, Nikki Holland said, afterwards: “There is no stronger example of how organised criminals are prepared to risk the lives of the people they smuggle for profit.

“The Svanic was in an appalling condition, and in no fit state to make the perilous journey from Belgium to the UK.

“Had it got into trouble, the consequences could have been fatal as there was only one lifeboat and 20 lifejackets.

“The dangers wouldn’t have crossed the minds of these men, whose sole motive was to line their pockets.

“They were planning to use this death trap over and over again.”

The five men who were convicted of the charge are to be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

