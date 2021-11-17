Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Husband of Insulate Britain hunger striker ‘terrified’ but supports her decision

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 7.30pm
Andy Smith pictured with his wife Emma Smart (Andy Smith/PA)
Andy Smith pictured with his wife Emma Smart (Andy Smith/PA)

The husband of an Insulate Britain protester who has gone on hunger strike in prison says he is “terrified” for her but supports her choice.

Andy Smith, 45, said he and his wife Emma Smart, a scientist, discussed her stopping eating if she was jailed by the High Court for breaching an injunction.

Smart, 44, was handed a four-month sentence on Wednesday alongside Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, for taking part in a blockade on the M25 on October 8, while Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were jailed for three months.

Ben Taylor, 37, was given a longer sentence of six months “to deter (him) from committing further breaches” following submissions he made to the court.

Mr Smith, who volunteers as a climate activist full time but has not taken part in any protests with Insulate Britain, told the PA news agency: “She is incredibly resolute in her actions.

“I stand by her in all the decisions she makes. Morally they are in the right in this instance and she really stands by her convictions.

“She’s an incredibly passionate person who has spent her whole entire adult life trying to save wildlife and protect the environment. That’s deeply ingrained in who she is.

“That freedom to go out on to the street and protest has been taken away from her, so her going on a hunger strike in prison is another way to continue that process.

“All nine of them in court today were pretty resolute that you can sentence them, but this isn’t going to resolve the problem and people will still continue to protest.

“Obviously I’m terrified. It’s a horrible thing for her to go through but I stand by her decision to do that.”

Mr Smith said he was aware that Smart would be going on a hunger strike if she was put behind bars.

Andy Smith Emma Smart
Mr Smith has said he supports his wife in the decision she has made. (Andy Smith/PA)

“It’s something we discuss quite frequently, the different ways we can make sacrifices to highlight injustices,” he said.

“I’m aware that she had previously talked to other people who’ve already done hunger strikes and been on hunger strikes. She’s a scientist, she’s done her research.”

He added that the sentences were less than the supporters of the group were expecting so they were “relieved”, but still felt it was a “complete injustice”.

“I completely stand with them on what they’ve done and how they’ve acted,” he said.

“I would obviously rather the judge side with them but they did break the law and then they were willing to face the consequences of breaking the law.”

