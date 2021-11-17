Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘QAnon shaman’ protester gets jail sentence for role in Capitol disorder

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 8.28pm
Supporters of then President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Capitol protester Jacob Chansley has been sentenced to prison for his role in the violent scenes in Washington DC earlier this year.

Chansley was a distinctive figure in footage of the storming of the Capitol Building as he was armed with a spear and wore a fur-trimmed horned helmet as he rallied in support of then-president Donald Trump on January 6

He was sentenced to 41 months in custody.

The Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters as the US Senate met to confirm the election victory of Joe Biden.

Chansley, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, was among the first rioters to enter the building.

Jacob Chansley (Alexandria Sheriff's Office/AP)
He riled up the crowd with a bullhorn as officers tried to control them, posed for photos, profanely referred to then-vice president Mike Pence as a traitor while in the Senate.

He wrote a note to Mr Pence saying: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

He also made a social media post in November in which he promoted hangings for traitors.

The image of Chansley with his face painted like the American flag, wearing a bear skin head dress and looking as if he were howling was one of the first striking images to emerge from the riot.

He is among roughly 600 people charged in the riot that forced politicians into hiding as they were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Fifty others have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanour charges of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Before he was sentenced, Chansley told US district judge Royce Lamberth it was wrong for him to enter the Capitol and that he accepts responsibility for his actions.

He has previously called himself the “QAnon Shaman” but has since repudiated the QAnon movement, which is centred on the baseless belief that Mr Trump was fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child sex traffickers.

