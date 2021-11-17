Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Heroic Liverpool taxi driver ‘called out for wife’ after bomb attack

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 10.51pm
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
A security guard who helped the taxi driver involved in the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has said he called out for his wife moments after the attack.

Darren Knowles said he was pumping up the tyres on his car when David Perry’s taxi stopped outside the hospital shortly before 11am on Sunday and exploded moments later.

Police have named Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, who was the passenger in Mr Perry’s taxi and died in the blast, as the suspect in the case.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
An aerial view of the damaged taxi being removed by forensic officers on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Officers have previously said the explosive device set off in the car is believed to have been built by Al Swealmeen.

Footage apparently from a CCTV camera on the hospital site that has been shared widely on social media shows the vehicle exploding seconds after pulling up.

A man, believed to be Mr Perry, is seen getting out from the driver’s door and fleeing before being helped by a member of the public wearing a fluorescent vest.

The car then bursts into flames.

Mr Knowles described hearing a “loud bang” believing it was a mechanical failure before seeing Mr Perry rush from the taxi.

He told the Mirror: “He was panicking and screaming, ‘Someone has blown me up. I want my wife’.

“He was trying to tell us, ‘There is a passenger, there is a passenger’.

“I was trying to say to him, ‘Is he still in there’, and he was saying, ‘He has tried to blow me up’.”

Mr Knowles added: “Everyone is calling me a hero but I was just doing my job.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
The Liverpool Women’s Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

“My hands were shaking when I realised how close I was to being blown up. But you don’t think, you just do.”

Mr Perry, who has been praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”, was treated in hospital after fleeing the car just before it burst into flames.

He has since been discharged.

City mayor Joanne Anderson previously suggested that the driver had locked the doors to prevent the passenger escaping.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.

“Our thanks go to him and our emergency services, and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further and we’ve all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that’s needed.”

