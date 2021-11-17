Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Rapper Young Dolph killed during shopping trip in home town

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 10.52pm
Young Dolph (Paul R Giunta/AP)
Young Dolph (Paul R Giunta/AP)

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is under way for the gunman, officials said.

Police tweeted that no suspect information was available in the shooting, which took place at Makeda’s Cookie’s near Memphis International Airport.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The Daily Memphian newspaper reported that Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, said the rapper had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt who has cancer and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys.

“He was inside (Makeda’s), and somebody just rolled up on him and took his life,” Mr Myers said.

Just last week, the cookie shop posted a video on Instagram of the rapper promoting the store’s cookies, saying he returns to the store whenever he is in Memphis.

The 36-year-old rapper was born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr, and moved to Memphis when he was two, according to The Commercial Appeal.

He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008’s Paper Route Campaign, and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut King of Memphis.

He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020’s Rich Slave peaking at number four.

Young Dolph (Paul R Giunta/AP)
Young Dolph (Paul R Giunta/AP)

In his music, Young Dolph rapped about being a drug dealer and life on the streets in Memphis.

He recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis and he has performed during the halftime of a Memphis Grizzlies game.

He was admired in Memphis as a torchbearer to the city’s rap legends, Three 6 Mafia.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings.

He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel.

In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times — the incident was the inspiration for the song 100 Shots.

He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle, The Commercial Appeal reported.

Memphis officials, athletes and numerous members of the music industry posted their condolences on social media.

“R.I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” rapper Gucci Mane posted on Twitter.

Record producer Omen also posted a message on Twitter, saying “we losing too many black men to poor health, racism, jail, etc. already. we gotta find a way to heal and not add to that with our own violence. prayers for young dolph family and friends. RIP.”

In a post on his Twitter account October 20, Young Dolph said a doctor told him he needed some time to himself.

”I never knew what anxiety meant until My doctor just explained to me that I have it this morning,” another tweet posted that day said.

In an August tweet, he said: “Still can’t believe i got to where im at in life. still feel unreal.”

More from The Courier