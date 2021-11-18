Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – November 18

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 4.10am
What the papers say – November 18 (PA)
What the papers say – November 18 (PA)

Boris Johnson’s admission of mishandling the standards controversy and the Queen’s return to duty feature among an array of front page stories on Thursday.

The i reports Mr Johnson is “under siege” from his own party after the Tories’ “disastrous” fortnight on the standards issue.

The Times leads on a new plan for migrants entering the UK to be flown to Albania for processing, while also reporting on the Prime Minister admitting to mishandling the Owen Paterson affair.

The Daily Telegraph also runs Mr Johnson’s line of “I crashed the car over Paterson”.

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson has admitted it has been a “car crash” on sleaze.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads on a “terror threat warning” for Christmas shoppers.

A new Government funding plan could leave tens of thousands of England’s poorest pensioners faced with paying the same for their old age care as wealthier people, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mirror splashes on the cab driver who survived the Liverpool bombing having told a security guard moments after the blast, “Someone’s blown me up”.

The Sun leads on an alleged romance tryst involving footballer Jack Grealish.

Britons are facing a “£2,000-a-year hit” in their cost of living due to soaring inflation, tax hikes and interest rate rises, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Star splashes on the jailing of nine Insulate Britain protesters who glued themselves to roads.

Metro carries a story mentioned on several front pages – the Queen making a return to her duties after having been ordered to rest – while also leading on the nine activists sent to prison.

And the Financial Times says Amazon will stop accepting Visa as the “battle intensifies” over credit card fees.

More from The Courier