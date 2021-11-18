Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sport matching pyjamas after dating rumours

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 8.38am
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (PA/AP)
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (PA/AP)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have added fuel to rumours they are dating by sporting matching pyjamas at a birthday party for the comedian.

The reality star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live performer were first linked after they were photographed together holding hands at a Halloween event at a theme park in Los Angeles.

They now appear to be co-ordinating their wardrobes as they were photographed together in matching brown and black tartan pyjamas as he marked his 28th birthday.

A photo shared by the rapper Flavor Flav from the event shows Davidson in the top half of the set, while Kardashian appears to be wearing the bottom half, teamed with a black vest.

(Flavor Flav/Instagram)

Her mother Kris Jenner is also wearing the matching pyjamas, while Flavor Flav wraps his arms around both Jenner and Kardashian.

He captioned the photo: “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner.

“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Kardashian married rapper Kanye West in 2014 but she filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Appearing on Saturday Night Live last month, she joked the reason she split from the father of her four children was “his personality”.

However, in August they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

Davidson was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande and has dated actress Cazzie David. He has also been linked to actresses Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor and model Kaia Gerber.

