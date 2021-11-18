Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Delhi’s air still ‘very poor’ despite emergency measures

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 9.44am
The New Delhi skyline is seen enveloped in smog (Shonal Ganguly/AP)
Air pollution remains extremely high in the Indian capital, a day after authorities closed schools indefinitely and shut some power stations to reduce smog that has blanketed the city for much of the month.

New Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor”, according to Safar, India’s main environmental monitoring agency.

The concentration of tiny airborne particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter – known as PM 2.5 – neared 300 micrograms per cubic metre in some parts of the city, it said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) designates the maximum safe level as 25. The tiny particles can lodge in the lungs and other organs, causing long-term health damage.

An anti-smog gun is used to control dust at a construction side in New Delhi, India
New Delhi, a city of 20 million, is one of the world’s most polluted cities.

Air quality often hits hazardous levels during the winter, when the burning of crop residue in neighbouring states coincides with lower temperatures that trap smoke. The smoke travels to New Delhi, obscuring the sky.

Emergency measures came into effect on Wednesday in an attempt to stem the health crisis.

Schools were closed indefinitely and employees were asked to allow half of their staff to work from home for a week. Some coal-based power stations outside New Delhi were ordered to shut down and construction activities were halted.

The measures, however, are expected to have very little effect.

People walk past crop fires in India
Meanwhile, the New Delhi state government is weighing whether to lock down the capital after India’s Supreme Court last week sought an “imminent and emergency” action plan to tackle the crisis.

The PM 2.5 concentration has soared to nearly 15 times above the WHO’s safe level on many days in November and forecasters warn the pollution is likely to get worse in the coming days.

New Delhi’s pollution woes are due to various causes.

Auto emissions contribute nearly 25% of the city’s pollution in the winter, according to the federal government. Other sources of air pollution include emissions from industries, smoke from fireworks linked to festivals, construction dust and agricultural burning.

Several studies have estimated that more than a million Indians die each year from air pollution-related diseases.

In 2020, 13 of the world’s 15 cities with the most polluted air were in India, according to the Swiss air quality monitoring company IQAir.