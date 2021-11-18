Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail plans: What was promised and what is being delivered?

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 1.30pm Updated: November 18 2021, 2.35pm
The Government’s rail announcement is a significant shift away from previous plans and recommendations (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Government’s rail announcement is a significant shift away from previous plans and recommendations.

Here the PA news agency looks at what was previously promised or recommended for HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, and what is being delivered.

– HS2 to Leeds

Previous plan: The high-speed line was due to be extended from the West Midlands to Leeds. This would have cut journey times between London and Leeds to one hour and 21 minutes.

New plan: HS2 will only be built as far as a new East Midlands Parkway station, around six miles south-west of Nottingham. That means London-Leeds journey times will be one hour and 53 minutes, some 32 minutes longer than planned.

– HS2 at Nottingham and Derby

Previous plan: HS2 passengers travelling to and from the cities would be required to change trains at a proposed station at Toton. This would result in journey times to and from London of one hour and 23 minutes.

New plan: HS2 trains will run directly into central Nottingham and Derby, cutting London journey times to 58 minutes.

HS2 network
– HS2 at Manchester

Previous plan: Extend the line from Crewe to Manchester

New plan: No change

– Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR)

Previous recommendation: Transport for the North recommended in June that new lines should be built between Liverpool and Leeds via Manchester and Bradford.

New plan: A new line will be built between Warrington, Cheshire and Marsden, West Yorkshire. Existing lines on the remainder of the route between Liverpool and Leeds will be upgraded.

TRANSPORT Rail
– NPR at Leeds

Previous plan: Reduce Leeds-Manchester journey times to 29 minutes.

New plan: Journeys will take 33 minutes.

– NPR at Bradford

Previous plan: Reduce Bradford-Leeds journeys to eight minutes.

New plan: Journey will take 12 minutes.

– NPR at Liverpool

Previous recommendation: Reduce Liverpool-Manchester journey times to 29 minutes.

New plan: Journeys will take 35 minutes.

– Transpennine route between Manchester and York

Previous plan: Partial electrification of the route, partial digital signalling, one section where the line has four tracks.

New plan: Electrify and install digital signalling on the entire route, add longer sections with three and four tracks to allow fast trains to overtake stopping services.

– Midland Main Line between London and Sheffield

Previous plan: Only electrify the line as far north as Market Harborough, Leicestershire.

New plan: Electrify the entire route up to Sheffield.