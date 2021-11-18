Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alexander Zverev beats Hubert Hurkacz to set up Novak Djokovic showdown

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 2.41pm Updated: November 18 2021, 3.53pm
Alexander Zverev eased to victory over Hubert Hurkacz (Luca Bruno/AP)
Alexander Zverev booked a semi-final date against Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals with victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

Third seed Zverev bounced back from his narrow loss to Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday with a 6-2 6-4 success against Pole Hurkacz, who has lost all three matches on his debut.

Saturday’s clash will be a fifth of the season between Zverev and Djokovic, all on hard courts, with the world number one winning at the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Cup but Zverev claiming a huge victory at the Olympics.

The German said: “We played basically every single big event this year on hard court against each other. We played at the Australian Open, we played at the Olympics, and we played at the US Open, so it’s only right that we play each other here as well.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s always interesting. It’s always close when we play each other, so I’m looking forward to hopefully another tough one.”

After a promising display in defeat to Medvedev in his first match, Hurkacz was well beaten by alternate Jannik Sinner two days ago and was all at sea in the opening set here.

Hubert Hurkacz lost all three matches at the ATP Finals
The seventh seed won just two points in the opening four games and, although he improved in the second set, he could not build on some promising moments and dropped serve in the ninth game.

It has nevertheless been an excellent season for Hurkacz, who won his first Masters title in Miami and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Zverev’s victory means Thursday evening’s clash between Medvedev and Sinner is a dead rubber, with the former already assured of topping the group and Italian Sinner unable to reach the last four.

Fellow alternate Cameron Norrie was eliminated after losing his first match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but he still has a contest to play against Green Group winner Djokovic.

Cameron Norrie is looking forward to taking on Novak Djokovic
And the British number one is determined to make the most of the occasion, saying: “I can’t wait. I have never played Novak before, never practised with him. So it’s a first for me, and I’m not sure if I played a world number one before. I’m looking forward to it.

“He’s playing great. He’s firing. Really feeling the ball well. He’s really good in these conditions. It’s quite quick, the court. A little bit of altitude.

“It’s going to be difficult but I’m looking forward to it and another test for me. I’m going to go out and see if I belong and can compete with a guy like that.”